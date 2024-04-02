SHREE Unveils AFIFA This Ramadan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Limited Edition Abaya Collection Crafted with Premium Korean Nida Fabric Now Available Across UAE Stores

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

To coincide with the Holy Month, contemporary Indian fashion brand SHREE has unveiled its latest offering, the AFIFA Elegant Abaya Collection, across its stores in the UAE.

Drawing inspiration from the tranquil landscapes of the desert, the 'Elegant Oasis' theme of AFIFA embodies the essence of calmness and grace. Soft, flowing fabrics in soothing shades like sand, sage green, and dusty blue form the canvas for this exquisite collection. Intricate embellishments reminiscent of desert flora and fauna, such as delicate embroidery and shimmering beadwork, further enhance the allure of these garments, evoking the ethereal beauty of desert living.

One of the highlights of the AFIFA Elegant Abaya collection is the use of premium Korean Nida fabric, renowned for its exceptional quality and luxurious feel. This fabric not only ensures unparalleled comfort but also adds a touch of opulence to every garment.

Priced at AED 399, AFIFA offers unmatched value for discerning customers who seek both style and substance in their attire.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as we proudly unveil our very first Afifa Abaya collection by SHREE. This collection embodies elegance, cultural respect, and contemporary style. At the heart of SHREE, we believe in celebrating diversity and inclusivity, and this launch reaffirms our commitment to honouring different cultures and traditions through ethnic wear. We are excited to offer our customers a blend of tradition and modernity, empowering them to embrace their unique identities with confidence and grace,” said Sheetal Kapoor, founder of the brand.

'With the AFIFA Elegant Abaya Collection, we aimed to create pieces that not only showcase traditional elegance but also resonate with the modern woman's sense of style. We believe that our customers will appreciate the fusion of serene desert aesthetics with premium craftsmanship, making each piece a true work of art.'

In addition to the Abaya collection, this season, SHREE also presents a stunning array of printed tunics and kurtas, starting at just AED 69. These versatile pieces are perfect for adding a pop of colour and flair to your Ramadan or Eid ensemble. Visit SHREE stores across the UAE to avail some very special seasonal offers.