Walk-In Clinic Returns To The City Of London

MENAFN - Pressat) Walk-in Clinic, a provider of private GP and testing services, that has supported Londoners and visitors to London since 1998, is delighted to announce that it is returning to the City of London with a new branch located near Liverpool Street and Bank stations.

Walk-in Clinic is best known for its unique self-referral testing pathway that gives patients the power to order their own blood tests while ensuring their safety with a GP result review process. Over 6,000 patients self-referred for their blood tests last year alone.

It's also one of the first private providers of affordable same-day GP appointments, a range of health screenings, sexual health and corporate health services.

CEO Alya Shakir commented,“We are delighted to be back in the City after a break due to the pandemic. Our flagship in W1 is wonderful but a little out of the way for our patients who work in the City or live within easy commute of Liverpool Street and London Bridge.

This time around, we're armed with a no-fuss online booking platform and great local partners for imaging and fast-tracked specialist referrals.

We're also excited to connect with local firms and offer an alternative personalised service for employees.

We look forward to supporting existing and new patients and clients.”