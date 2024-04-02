Liquid Link Appoints New Head Of Commercial Development

(MENAFN- Pressat) Liquid Link is focused on revolutionising recruitment finance to help businesses grow – that's the message of Bobbie Knight, recently appointed as Head of Commercial Development at the company.

Liquid Link is the financial division of Portsmouth-based Liquid Friday group, which has appointed Bobbie to help expand its portfolio of supporting the growth of recruitment companies by improving cashflow solutions.

In an industry where agility and adaptability are supreme, Bobbie emerges as a beacon of innovation, poised to propel Liquid Link to new heights for the benefit of others.

She brings more than 9 years of experience in account and partnership management to her role, with a track record that will support Liquid Link in its efforts to be fiercely competitive – to be the go-to finance solution for the recruitment industry.

Bobbie is known for her flexible, friendly approach, with a dedication to delivering highly personalised service and building solid commercial relationships.

Reflecting on her appointment, Bobbie said:

“Liquid Link's commitment to supporting the growth of recruitment companies resonates deeply with me, so I'm looking forward to working with a strong team to be innovative and support the growth of more businesses.

“I am dedicated to propelling Liquid Link to new heights, ensuring we strengthen our position as the number one finance solution for the recruitment industry. I am confident in our ability to be fiercely competitive and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Darren Levers, Director of Liquid Link, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment. He said:

"Securing Bobbie in this role is a game-changer for Liquid Link. Her expertise and commitment to excellence make her the perfect fit to spearhead our endeavours to work with more companies to enable their growth."

Bobbie's appointment reflects Liquid Link's growing reputation and dedication to customer-focused funding solutions, positioning the company for continued success in the evolving invoice finance industry.

For more information, press enquiries and interviews:



Contact: Joe Taffurelli, Chief Operating Officer

Email: ...

Telephone: 02392 883300