Infinigate Group Appoints Marcus Meloni As CEO Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) Marcus Meloni joins the Infinigate Group to lead its European organisation through the next phase of growth.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 02/04/2024 - The Infinigate Group , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity and Cloud, is appointing Marcus Meloni as CEO Europe, joining the Infinigate Executive Management Team.

The role of CEO Europe is central to the continued growth of Infinigate's European business, by galvanising the team to take advantage of the considerable market opportunities, in line with the company's ambitious targets. Marcus will drive the company strategy across the European territory, supporting the country organisations as they expand their range of services and value proposition.

Marcus brings over 25 years' experience as a leader in international, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), as founder, CEO and more recently Chairman of Capita Europe. His focus on customer-service excellence, strong track record with private equity funded business and passion for creating tight-knit, high-performing teams, make him a perfect fit for the role of CEO Europe.

“I am looking forward to joining such a fast-growing, international organisation as Infinigate, and I relish the opportunity to help pave the way to its ambitious goals. Infinigate's value proposition and range of services are a solid platform for us to extend our competitive advantage.” Marcus Meloni said.

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group, commented:“We welcome Marcus to the Infinigate family in what is a crucial role for our ongoing development as an EMEA leading technology platform and trusted advisor for Cybersecurity and Cloud. Marcus brings the skills, experience and passion to infuse our organisation with renewed energy and inspiration to continue on our growth trajectory to €5B revenue by 2027, leveraging the cybersecurity market opportunities for the whole of the channel.”

Marcus will start his gradual integration into the Infinigate organisation from April, with his full-time, official start from 1 July 2024. He will be based at Infinigate's HQ, in Rotkreuz, Switzerland.

--- -- ---

For more information about the Infinigate Group please visit:

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity and Cloud covers over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

For additional information please visit

ENDS

For further press information, please contact:

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

...