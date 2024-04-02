Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With His Congolese Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso is on a visit toAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the postshared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X"account.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomed hiscounterpart.
