Azerbaijani And Congolese MFA Hold Meeting In Expanded Format

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and ForeignMinister of Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso had a meeting in an expandedformat, Azernews reports, citing the post sharedby Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.

Ministers discussed further development of engagement within theframework of international platforms, especially the UN and NAM,and touched upon issues of COP29 preparations.