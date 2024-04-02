Kuleba Arrives In The Hague, Meets With Dutch Counterpart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, arrived in The Hague where he discussed with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, steps to ensure just accountability for Russian crimes.

The minister reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"I began my visit to the Netherlands by meeting my Dutch counterpart and friend Hanka Bruins Slot. We discussed today's 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' conference in The Hague and concrete steps to deliver justice for Russian atrocities," Kuleba noted.

He informed the Dutch top diplomat about the increased Russian air terror, including the heavy use of ballistic missiles.

"Ukraine's air shield must be strengthened, particularly with additional 'Patriot' systems and missiles," the foreign minister emphasized, thanking the Netherlands for its strong support and contributions to the defense of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is on a working visit to The Hague on April 2 to participate in the ministerial conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine".

The event is co-organized by Ukraine, the Netherlands, and the European Commission. Among the participants are the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, President of Eurojust, representatives from the International Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U), and the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

A political declaration will be adopted at the end of the conference.

