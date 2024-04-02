Thursday Will Be Public Holiday In Kuwait Due To Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Thursday will be a public holiday in Kuwait due to the holding of the National Assembly elections.

The cabinet, during its weekly session held at Bayan Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, decided to shut all ministries, government and publi authorities and institutions on Thursday, April 4.

Thursday will be a day of rest according to the Decree 29/2024, calling on the voters to elect members of the National Assembly.

The cabinet has also assigned authorities of special nature's work to set their holidays with knoweldge of the relevant departments for sake of public interest. (end)

