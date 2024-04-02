Arab League Condemns Israeli Aggression On Iranian Consultate Building

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Tuesday condemned the Israeli aggression on the Iranian consultate building in Damascus.

The aggression is a clear breach of Syria's sovereignty and a new dangerous violation by israel of the international law namely the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations on respecting diplomatic headquaters, the Arab organization said in a statement.

It warned of the dire consequences of Israel's practices, aimed at expanding the scope of the war in the region and pushing it into chias.

It also called for an immediate halt of the war and the daily crimes perpetrated by Israel. (end)

