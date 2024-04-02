FM Discusses Gaza Crisis With Belgian, Albanian Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, engaged in diplomatic discussions on Tuesday regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza, aiming to alleviate the dire situation exacerbated by the war.Safadi received a phone call from Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, where the two officials deliberated on strategies to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the Israeli aggression.Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, they underscored the imperative need for an immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded delivery of aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.Safadi explored targeted initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation, particularly in areas like Rafah, from a broader Israeli offensive.In a separate conversation with Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani, Safadi addressed the alarming humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.The two ministers discussed the pressing need for an effective international stance to secure a ceasefire and facilitate the essential delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza's beleaguered population.