Israeli Forces Detain 33 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 2 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of raids, searches, and arrests in the West Bank and Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, resulting in the detention of 33 Palestinians and clashes that caused injuries among Palestinian residents.The Palestinian Prisoners Society stated that the detainees were taken for questioning by Israeli authorities, accused of involvement in armed resistance against the occupation forces and settlers.The raids were concentrated in various areas of the West Bank, particularly in Palestinian refugee camps, where homes were searched and residents were subjected to interrogations after being detained for hours.