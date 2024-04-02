China's logistics sector shows stable performance in Q1

(MENAFN) According to an industry report released on Tuesday by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the logistics sector in China exhibited a stable performance during the first quarter (Q1) of this year, driven by accelerated industrial production that led to increased transport demand.



The index monitoring the country's logistics market recorded a reading of 51.5 percent in March, marking a significant uptick of 4.4 percentage points from the previous month. Similarly, the warehousing index also saw a notable increase, rising by 8.1 percentage points to reach 52.6 percent in March.



He Hui, the chief economist of the federation, commented on the positive start of the year for the logistics sector, attributing it to robust activities observed in both the upstream and downstream segments of China's supply chains. He noted that key indexes, such as total business volume, new orders, and equipment utilization rate, showed improvement, reflecting the sector's resilience and adaptability.



Breaking down the data further, the total business volume index rose by 4.4 percentage points in March to reach 51.5 percent, while the new orders index increased by 1.2 percentage points, reaching 53.4 percent. Additionally, the index gauging business expectations remained high at 55.3 percent for the second consecutive month, indicating a generally optimistic outlook among enterprises.



These positive indicators underscore the ongoing momentum and vitality within China's logistics sector, fueled by strong industrial activities and optimistic market sentiments. As the year progresses, continued attention to these trends will be crucial for assessing the resilience and potential growth opportunities within the logistics industry in China.

