UN strives to provide emergency aid amid ongoing violence in Haiti

(MENAFN) The United Nations and its collaborative partners persist in their efforts to extend vital emergency aid to individuals affected by the ongoing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, despite considerable challenges, as stated by a UN spokesman on Monday.



In a notable instance of humanitarian response, the World Food Programme (WFP) managed to distribute over 28,000 meals to those compelled to flee their residences due to the escalating violence, disclosed Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



Despite the pervasive insecurity, the WFP has been instrumental in delivering food aid to approximately 480,000 individuals—comprising men, women, and children—across Haiti since the inception of March. Such commendable endeavors are made feasible through the collaborative efforts of partners operating on the ground, which include Haitian non-governmental organizations, local enterprises, and associations of Haitian farmers, emphasized Dujarric.



Specially within Port-au-Prince, the agency has disseminated over 358,000 hot meals to more than 69,000 individuals across 48 displacement sites in the past month alone, highlighting the extensive reach of humanitarian assistance efforts.



In addition to food provisions, UN humanitarian partners have facilitated the delivery of over 2.3 million liters of potable water to nearly 29 displacement sites over the course of the past month. This essential resource has notably benefited approximately 60,000 displaced individuals. Moreover, health partners have rendered invaluable medical assistance and psychosocial support to individuals enduring trauma resulting from the violence, as per the spokesman's account.



The humanitarian situation in Haiti remains dire, with the violence significantly impacting the country's health sector. Notably, at least half of the health facilities in the capital are either shuttered or operating at suboptimal capacity, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the populace in accessing essential healthcare services.

