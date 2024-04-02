Highway accident in southeastern Bolivia murders 4, injures over 30

(MENAFN) Heartbreaking news unfolded in southern Bolivia as local authorities confirmed a tragic accident that claimed the lives of four individuals and left approximately 36 others injured. The incident occurred on a highway near the town of Yotala in the southern department of Chuquisaca.



According to reports from the police, the accident transpired on Sunday night and involved a collision between a passenger bus and another vehicle. The bus, which was operated by the Transtin Dil Rey company, veered off the road and tragically landed on its right side after plunging about 30 meters. Meanwhile, the dark grey-colored vehicle involved in the collision remained stationary on the highway.



The victims of this devastating accident included three women and one man, leaving families and communities mourning their loss. As authorities launch investigations into the cause of the incident, initial assessments suggest that one of the vehicles may have crossed into the lane of the other while they were traveling in opposite directions.



The aftermath of such a catastrophic event underscores the importance of road safety measures and the need for heightened vigilance on highways to prevent similar tragedies in the future. As the community grieves the loss of lives and supports those affected by the accident, efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision will continue to provide insights into potential preventive measures and enhance road safety protocols in the region.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108047612