America cautions Niger against relations with Russia, Iran

(MENAFN) A recent visit by a United States delegation to Niger has sparked warnings to the West African nation's new leadership regarding potential relations with Russia and Iran, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The cautionary statement comes after Niger's military announced the revocation of an agreement allowing United States military personnel and civilian contractors to operate within the country.



Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized that the United States is seeking clarification on Niger's decision through diplomatic channels. Currently, approximately 1,000 United States troops, including contractors, are stationed in Niger, primarily at a desert drone base in Agadez valued at USD100 million.



The reshuffling of United States servicemen followed the ousting of pro-Western Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup last July. Since then, American drone flights in Niger have been restricted to intelligence-gathering purposes, with armed counterterrorism missions largely suspended.



Niger's coup leaders have taken steps to sever ties with former military partners, including France, citing their failure to combat Islamic terrorism in the Sahel region. France completed its troop withdrawal from Niger in December after being ordered to leave by Niger's military rulers, who accused the former colonial power of internal interference and aggression.



Despite the suspension of aid by the United States, France, and other Western allies, Washington has maintained its stance against disengagement from Niger. The United States aims to establish pragmatic relations with the new military authorities while expressing concerns about potential partnerships with Russia and Iran.

