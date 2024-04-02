Palestinian Dies From Wounds Sustained By Israeli Forces In Jenin

Ramallah, April 2 (Petra) – A Palestinian youth died due to injuries he sustained when Israeli occupation forces stormed Qabatiya town, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Fawaz Hammad, director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin said in a statement on Tuesday.The martyr, Rabih Faisal Zakarneh (20 years), was seriously wounded during the invasion of the occupation forces in Qabatiya on Saturday.

