Palestinian Dies From Wounds Sustained By Israeli Forces In Jenin


4/2/2024 5:18:04 AM

Ramallah, April 2 (Petra) – A Palestinian youth died due to injuries he sustained when Israeli occupation forces stormed Qabatiya town, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Fawaz Hammad, director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin said in a statement on Tuesday.
The martyr, Rabih Faisal Zakarneh (20 years), was seriously wounded during the invasion of the occupation forces in Qabatiya on Saturday.

