Modi defends argued political funding plan

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), against recent revelations concerning a now-defunct political funding scheme. Modi expressed confidence that those celebrating the disclosures would ultimately regret their actions, emphasizing the BJP's resilience despite challenges.



In an interview, Modi acknowledged the electoral bonds scheme, introduced by his government in 2017 and subsequently scrapped by the Supreme Court, had its flaws. However, he argued that the scheme had played a crucial role in bringing transparency to political funding in India, the world's largest democracy.



Addressing the criticisms surrounding the scheme, Modi emphasized that while no system is perfect, the presence of electoral bonds had enabled the tracing of previously non-transparent political funding. He suggested that shortcomings could be addressed and improvements made to enhance transparency and accountability in the political process.



The electoral bonds scheme allowed Indian citizens and registered organizations to anonymously fund political parties. Despite its intended transparency, the scheme faced scrutiny, particularly following revelations about the distribution of funds. Data from the Electoral Commission revealed significant contributions to various political parties, with the BJP emerging as the largest beneficiary.



The BJP received nearly half of the bonds donated between 2018 and 2024, totaling 60 billion rupees (USD719 million). However, opposition parties also received substantial donations through the scheme, including the Congress party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



While the controversy surrounding the electoral bonds scheme persists, Modi's defense underscores the BJP's commitment to navigating challenges and maintaining its political standing in India's dynamic electoral landscape.

