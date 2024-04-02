Cosmo Synthetic Paper Innovative Brands Compatible With Diverse Print Media

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd April 2024: Pushing the boundaries of possibilities, Cosmo Synthetic Paper (CSP), an innovative vertical of Cosmo Films, is leading the pack in synthetic paper manufacturing, with a commitment to excellence and innovation. With a focus on durability, printability, and sustainability, Cosmo Synthetic Paper is announcing 8 brands to address the myriad requirements of the printing business and provide cutting-edge solutions.



Being an alternative to traditional paper in applications where durability and longevity are desired, such as commercial printing, tags & labels, retail & packaging, identification & credentials, and outdoor applications,



Speaking about the extensive brand range of Cosmo Synthetic Paper, Mr Kulbhushan Malik, Global Business Head, Cosmo Films said, â€œThese latest ranges under the Cosmo Synthetic Paper is to provide numerous solutions for various end users in the printing industry and is compatible with diverse print media. Our synthetic paper is an increasingly popular choice among businesses looking for innovative, cost-effective, durable, and sustainable paper-based solutions. We are confident the segmentation and branding of our offering will assist our buyers make the right choice in choosing the right paper and improving our client base.â€



About Cosmo Films:



Cosmo Films is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labelling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with worldsâ€TM leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and Distribution, warehousing & sales offices in different parts of the world, the company has been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.

