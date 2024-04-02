Microsoft And Women In Cloud Announce 'AI Innovation Challenge' To Help Launch New Careers In AI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) During the AI Innovation Challenge, teams of five will collaborate to solve real-world AI use cases based on Microsoft enterprise customer scenarios to compete for over $25,000 in prizes while redefining their professional identity and position themselves as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.



Microsoft and Women in Cloud have announced a new AI challenge specifically designed for individuals looking to redefine their professional identity and position themselves as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Accessible in the US, Canada, and LATAM, this unique AI challenge offers more than a friendly challenge, it's a chance for a career-defining moment to gain the status and recognition as an 'AI Innovator'.



Participants will gain professional proof as an AI Innovator within 8 weeks.

Participants will be given a unique platform that will allow them to prepare with AI technologies, demonstrate their innovation abilities, engage with AI leaders, and unlock substantial career opportunities in a field where AI-skilled professionals are in high demand.



How The AI Innovation Challenge Works:

During the challenge, teams of five will collaborate to solve real-world AI use cases based on Microsoft enterprise customer scenarios to compete for over $25,000 in prizes.



Taking place over two weeks, this challenge will have participants learning and implementing skills to develop an end-to-end solution. This will provide a supportive environment and an opportunity to acquire the skills needed to become a technical professional. Additionally, each participant will learn to leverage the strengths they and their fellow team members possess. At the end of the two weeks, participants will have a working, end-to-end solution that showcases their capabilities, distinguishing them from their peers with hands-on experience.



Unlock Your Potential with Expert Guidance:



The AI Innovation Challenge provides more than a competition for the prize, it offers a unique opportunity to learn directly from some of the most seasoned professionals and industry leaders in AI. This unparalleled experience offers you team-focused mentorship, a digital network, a preparedness workshop, and constructive feedback designed specifically to help drive your career to new heights.



Our dedicated access ensures participants have direct access to experts ready to answer your queries during the 2 week challenge period. Not only will participants receive guidance to overcome any obstacles in their path, but they'll also be part of an enthusiastic community of learners, offering mutual support and encouragement throughout this journey.



How To Participate:



To receive an invitation to be a part of the AI Challenge, prospective participants will need to provide proof of their prior AI competency through one of the following options:

- Exam AI-102: Designing and Implementing a Microsoft Azure AI Solution As a Microsoft Azure AI engineer, you build, manage, and deploy AI solutions that leverage Azure AI.

- Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Participate in all phases of development, including requirements gathering, design, development, deployment, security, maintenance, performance tuning, and monitoring.

- Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure Understand the data through exploration, and build and maintain secure and compliant data processing pipelines by using different tools and techniques

- Any combination of 3 of these Applied Skills (You wonï¿1⁄2t have to take an exam, but you will have to perform the task you're being tested on)

o Build a natural language processing solution with Azure AI-Language

o Build an Azure AI Vision solution

o Create an intelligent document processing solution with Azure AI Document Intelligence

o Deploy cloud-native apps using Azure Container Apps

o Develop generative AI solutions with Azure OpenAI Service

o Train and deploy a machine learning model with Azure Machine Learning



Who Should Apply?

We are calling on future tech leaders, particularly women, and allies, who are ready to elevate their professional status through innovation and teamwork. If you possess a deep interest in AI and are committed to excelling in this field, you and your team belong here.



Participant Eligibility Criteria:

- Inclusive of All Genders. Priority for women in the US, Canada, and LATAM Markets.

- Must complete AI 102, AZ 204, DP 203 certifications ï¿1⁄2 or earn a combination of 3 Applied Skills credentials.

- Each team must have 50% women representation.

- Participate in the 2-week challenge with your team from either May 20-28th or May 28th - June 10th, 2024.



Apply Now and Join Our Open House



Do not miss this opportunity to transition from aspiring professional to recognized AI Innovator. Apply today to secure your place and join us at our open house to learn more about the Challenge, network with potential teammates, and take the first step towards unlocking your career in AI.



For more information and to apply, visit [].



About Women in Cloud: Women in Cloud is a community-led economic development organization taking collective action to generate $1B in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. Visit:



