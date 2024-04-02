Exhibitors Share Success Stories From RX Japan's JFEX 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan Int'l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) 2023 exhibitors share their experience, providing a sneak peek at the success and impact of the event on the food and beverage (F&B) industry.



After the resounding success of Japan Int'l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) 2023, RX Japan is proud to present itself as a leading platform for sector innovation and quality.



The 3rd JFEX took place in Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, from June 22 to 24, 2023. JFEX 2023 provided a platform for exhibitors to enter Japan and Asia's rich food and beverage (F&B) sector. The event brought together pioneers, suppliers, and major companies who shared their finest offerings, as well as all kinds of food and beverages from around the world.



This edition of JFEX was an unparalleled achievement, with 23,070 attendees from the food sector. Buyers from Japan and around the world were able to try and assess a wide variety of food and drink products at the showgrounds. These included food and beverages from 728 exhibitors from 36 countries/regions.



Along with the three previous specialised shows, JFEX Premium launched last year, showcasing high-end delicacies, seasonings, and more. As a result, it paved the way for more exhibitors to join the event. Barrakat Isfara LLC, Cava de Oro Asia Inc., Simma Wine & Vineyards Spa Ltd., Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co., Inc., and many more were among the exhibitors at last year's edition.



Not only that, JFEX also launched the JFEX Awards, specifically for products from all over the world that are 'New-to-Japan.' This specialised show aims to provide visitors with an exceptional new experience with the exhibitor's showcase of innovative F&B products. Last year, Jiangxi Tiankaile Food's Yezihui Icecream (coconut and milk flavours) won the gold award in the show.



Exhibitors shared their thoughts on their experiences at JFEX 2023. As per Seung Ah Ham from GBSA, "This was our first time participating in the Korean Pavilion, so we had concerns before the exhibition. However, the response exceeded our expectations, and there was a continuous stream of buyers visiting our booth to the extent that we ran out of seating space. We are very pleased, and we are looking forward to the next exhibition."



Reflecting on the event, ShiYing LIN from Guangzhou Shunchangyuan Wine and Spirit Co., Ltd. stated that: "We feel Japanese buyers have a very high level of wine tasting and also give our products a very high rating. They showed great interest in conceptualising and importing our products. I am still very confident in the Japanese market, and I also feel that our customers are very interested in our products."



Similarly, Export Relations Coordinator Linda Lubengu also said, "This (JFEX) is a great platform to come, exhibit, and connect with new business. It's a great platform to come and learn new trends."



Given this, RX Japan is thrilled to announce the two upcoming editions of JFEX in 2024. JFEX Summer will take place on June 19-21, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. On the other hand, JFEX Winter will be on November 27-29, 2024, at Makuhari Messe. Building on the success of JFEX 2023, the two 2024 editions?will provide great networking opportunities and excellent insights into the dynamic food and beverage industry.



Along with JFEX, the "Japan's Food" Export Fair (JFEF) will also take place on June 19-21, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight and November 27-29, 2024, at Makuhari Messe. Importers, distributors, and international buyers?interested in purchasing Japanese food and beverage products are the target audience of this exclusive trade exhibition. The Japanese government has full support for JFEF. The show will also facilitate global market exploration for F&B businesses, creating a platform for companies to connect and expand their growth.



Join key decision-makers and professionals in the F&B industry by registering for JFEX Summer and JFEX Winter 2024 today. For registration and details, visit

