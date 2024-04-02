Smytten Onboards Queuebuster As Its Retail POS Partner For Its Offline Stores

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, April 02, 2024: Smytten, India's largest tech-enabled product trial and discovery platform, has onboarded QueueBuster, a leading point-of-sale (POS) solution company, as its retail technology partner for its offline stores. With a comprehensive suite of services, including billing, inventory management, and customer relationship management (CRM), QueueBuster will extend cutting-edge technology solutions to Smytten's rapidly expanding network of offline stores across the nation.



By leveraging QueueBuster's intuitive Android and cloud-based interface, Smytten can now offer its customers a seamless and convenient way to purchase minis from their offline stores, replicating its successful and unique online business model.



Varun Tangri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, QueueBuster, said, "We are delighted that Smytten has chosen QueueBuster as their point-of-sale solution provider. Our commitment to delivering exceptional retail experiences perfectly aligns with Smytten's mission of making product trial & discovery a delightful journey for its customers. We look forward to helping Smytten streamline operations at its offline stores and to complement their unmatched growth."



Siddhartha Nangia, Co-Founder of Smytten, said, "We embarked on our online journey in 2015. After a thriving e-commerce venture, we decided it was time for us to expand to offline channels to provide an omnichannel experience to our users. We evaluated a few POS software, and QueueBuster became our natural choice for managing our stores' billing and inventory. By integrating their Android POS solutions into our offline stores, we are able to provide a swift & easy experience, empowering our customers to explore and purchase their desired products with ease."



Since its inception in 2016, QueueBuster has solidified its reputation as a trusted provider of POS solutions, catering to both legacy and new-age brands such as Pure- Home & Living, Happilo, Nutraj, Cococart, and more. With a focus on innovation, the company continues to expand its offerings, catering to the evolving needs of various industries like Retail, Restaurants, Electronics, FMCG and more.



Smytten is India's largest tech-enabled D2C product discovery & trial platform. Founded by ex-Unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, respectively, Smytten is enhancing how Indian consumers discover and experience products and services. Smytten hosts 1200+ lifestyle brands across categories like fragrances, beauty & makeup, grooming, food & beverages, baby & mother care, and health & wellness. It enables consumers to sample products and helps them make the right purchase decisions. Smytten's current product experiential stores are located in Noida (NCR), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). The trial & discovery platform has plans to expand to multiple Tier-2 cities this year.



As these two companies join forces, they are poised to redefine the product sampling experience, combining technology, innovation, and a customer-centric approach. Together, QueueBuster and Smytten are paving the way for a future where purchasing cosmetic products can become effortless for customers across the country.

