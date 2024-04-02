PM Modi Changed India’S Politics In Last 10 Years: BJP President J P Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the politics of the country in the last 10 years which was based on“division” and“appeasement” and a tool in the hands of the opposition.

He claimed that PM Modi has brought the politics of inclusive developments in the past 10 years across the country.

Nadda said PM Modi has hit hard on the politics of 'parivarvaad' and has given space for inclusive development.“Besides the development in the past 10 years, the politics of appeasement and division has shrunk gradually,” he said.

Nadda was addressing a gathering of intellectuals, organised by the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit in Jabalpur on Tuesday. On his first visit to the state to campaign for the Lok Sabha election, Nadda said he would appeal to the party workers to devote their entire efforts to ensure the victory of the BJP candidates in all 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh.

“As a BJP worker, I would appeal to all of you (party workers) that the party needs not only your support but your efforts as well in convincing others to support BJP candidates in Lok Sabha seats,” Nadda said.

Nadda is among the 40-star campaigners, along with PM Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for Madhya Pradesh. The first phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 19 will cover six out of 29 parliamentary constituencies of the state, including Jabalpur and Chhindwara.