India test-launches extended-range BrahMos projectile

(MENAFN) The Indian Army recently conducted a successful test-fire of the long-range BrahMos cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, underscoring its commitment to national defense and regional stability.



Carried out by the Indian Army's 'Rising Sun' missile specialists, the launch showcased the BrahMos missile's formidable long-range targeting capabilities, as highlighted by the Eastern Command's announcement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The precision strike achieved during the test serves as a testament to India's unwavering dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty and fostering stability in the region.



The strategic significance of the Andaman Islands, situated at the intersection of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, cannot be understated. These islands hold immense importance due to their proximity to the Malacca Strait, a crucial maritime route. In a bid to bolster its operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Indian Navy recently commissioned the INS Jatayu base on Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep. This move aims to enhance operational reach and support maritime security efforts, including anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea.



The timing of India's BrahMos missile test coincided with the presence of the Chinese Yuan Wang 3 space-tracking ship in the region, raising concerns about Chinese naval activities in the Indian Ocean. Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW) reported on the potential implications of Chinese research vessels monitoring missile or satellite tests conducted by India, highlighting the complexities of maritime security dynamics in the region.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar previously addressed the escalating Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean during a speech in New York, emphasizing India's vigilant monitoring of these developments. The strategic implications of China's maritime activities underscore the evolving geopolitical landscape and India's proactive measures to safeguard its maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

