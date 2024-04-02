Russia considered huge opportunity for India

(MENAFN) The Indian pharmaceutical sector has capitalized on a significant opportunity in the Russian market following the retreat of Western competitors due to sanctions against Moscow. In an interview with RT, Satya Karm Punia, President of Rus Biopharm Group based in Moscow, highlighted the burgeoning presence of Indian pharmaceutical companies in Russia, a trend driven by the longstanding relationship between the two nations.



India emerged as Russia's primary pharmaceutical supplier last year, stepping in to fill the void created by the departure of previously dominant Western firms. Punia emphasized the pivotal role Indian companies now play in the Russian pharmaceutical landscape, with his group's manufacturing facility situated in the special economic zone of Dubna near Moscow.



Against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and escalating sanctions, Punia underscored India's growing role as a supplier of raw materials for pharmaceutical production in Russia. He noted a significant shift in recent years, wherein Indian suppliers have replaced Western counterparts in providing essential raw materials, potentially leading to cost savings and enhanced accessibility to medicines for the Russian populace.



Punia outlined the advantages of increased collaboration between India and Russia in the pharmaceutical sector, foreseeing a potential reduction in medication costs and improved affordability for consumers. With approximately 15-20 Indian pharmaceutical companies already operating in Russia, Punia identified this burgeoning partnership as a substantial opportunity for India to expand its presence in the Russian market, signaling a promising trajectory for future growth and collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry.

