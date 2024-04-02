Enemy Shells Border Area Of Sumy Region Four Times Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night and morning of April 2, the enemy fired four times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 10 mortar explosions were recorded," the statement said.

Five communities came under the shelling: the Khotin (2 explosions), Novoslobidske (1 explosion), Esman (4 explosions), Seredyna-Buda (3 explosions) communities.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Sumy region is continuously being shelled by Russian forces. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.