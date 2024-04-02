Border Guards Destroy Enemy Crossing Over River In Luhansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Luhansk sector, the border guard detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Yevhen Pikus destroyed an enemy crossing over the Zherebets River using a Vampir heavy attack drone.
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.
"Border guards from the 'Pomsta' [Revenge] Offensive Guard Brigade hit a crossing over the Zherebets River in the Luhansk region using a Vampire heavy attack drone," the statement reads.
As a result, the crossing was destroyed and the invaders' logistics in the area was hampered. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance men from the "Revenge" Offensive Guard Brigade planted the flag of Ukraine almost above the positions of the Russian invaders near Bakhmut.
