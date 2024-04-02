Border Guards Destroy Enemy Crossing Over River In Luhansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Luhansk sector, the border guard detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine, Colonel Yevhen Pikus destroyed an enemy crossing over the Zherebets River using a Vampir heavy attack drone.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Border guards from the 'Pomsta' [Revenge] Offensive Guard Brigade hit a crossing over the Zherebets River in the Luhansk region using a Vampire heavy attack drone," the statement reads.

As a result, the crossing was destroyed and the invaders' logistics in the area was hampered.

As reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance men from the "Revenge" Offensive Guard Brigade planted the flag of Ukraine almost above the positions of the Russian invaders near Bakhmut.