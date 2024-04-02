17-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Returned To Government-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 17-year-old Ukrainian boy has been returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Facebook .

"For two years, the minor boy had to live under occupation and go to a Russian school. Most of all, the young man was afraid that after the so-called young army, the Russians would force him to fight against his homeland. Now he is seventeen. All this time, the boy continued to hope to return to Ukraine," Prokudin wrote.

Over 1,810killed or injured in Ukraine due to Russian aggression - prosecutors

According to him, the volunteer organization Save Ukraine helped the guy. And now he is with his family in a safe place, under the supervision of doctors and psychologists.

The regional governor said that since the beginning of 2024, 48 children have been returned from the TOT of the Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 17-year-old boy was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The boy did not want to receive a Russian passport, so he was forced to hide from the occupation authorities.

In the autumn of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Photo: AA