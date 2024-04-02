Brent Oil Rises To $87.85 Per Barrel

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Oil prices saw a continued uptrend on Tuesday, following a risethe previous day, driven by signals of increased industrialactivity in both the US and China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

Additionally, the market sentiment has been influenced byapprehensions over heightened geopolitical tensions following anIsraeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

On the London ICE Futures exchange, the price of June futuresfor Brent oil reached $87.85 per barrel, marking a $0.43 (0.49%)increase compared to the previous trading session's close. Thesecontracts had risen by $0.42 (0.5%) to $87.42 per barrel onMonday.

In e-trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), WTIoil futures for May surged by $0.44 (0.53%) to $84.15 per barrel the previous trading session, the cost of these contractshad climbed by $0.54 (0.7%) to $83.71 per barrel, marking thehighest level since October 27.

Market dynamics were influenced by a report from the Institutefor Supply Management (ISM), released on Monday, indicating anuptick in business activity within the US manufacturing sector. TheISM Manufacturing Index rose to 50.3 points in March from 47.8points the previous month, crossing the 50-point threshold for thefirst time in 17 months.

Similarly, in China, the manufacturing purchasing managers'index (PMI) climbed to 50.8 last month, the highest level sinceMarch 2023, as announced by the country's National StatisticsOffice on Sunday. This marked the first time in five months thatthe indicator surpassed 50 points.

The oil market is eagerly awaiting updates from OPEC+. Thecoalition states are anticipated to uphold existing production cutsin their upcoming meeting scheduled for April 3.