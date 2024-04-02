Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Police officers found weapons and ammunition in Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of InternalAffairs.

On April 1, police officers found 1 assault rifle, 1 machinegun, 5 grenades, 2 grenade fuses, 10 magazines, 3,589 cartridges ofdifferent calibers, and other ammunition.

Remember that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosedlocations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, andassorted structures, across the liberated regions of Azerbaijan'sGarabagh, as well as in Khankendi.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenianseparatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts byArmenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations withinAzerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the AzerbaijaniArmy conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in thedisarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently,leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought toBaku, where they were lawfully detained.