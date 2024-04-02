Armenian Parliament Convenes Meeting To Discuss Border Delimitation With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



An exceptional session of the Armenian Parliament has beencalled to address matters concerning the delimitation anddemarcation of borders with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citingHraparak.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the opposition factions"Armenia" and "I Have the Honor."

Per regulations, such sessions can be summoned upon the requestof one-fourth of the deputies. The opposition parties have opted toconvene this extraordinary gathering during the initial four-daysession, commencing on April 9. They intend to invite Deputy PrimeMinister Mher Grigoryan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan toserve as the principal speakers.

In recent years, the delimitation and demarcation of bordersbetween Armenia and Azerbaijan have been central to thegeopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus. Following thecessation of hostilities in the Garabagh region, there has been apressing need to address border-related issues to foster stabilityand peace in the region.

Against this backdrop, an exceptional session of the ArmenianParliament has been called to tackle the intricate matterssurrounding border delimitation and demarcation with Azerbaijan is a significant development, highlighting the gravity of thesituation.

Driving this initiative forward are the opposition factions"Armenia" and "I Have the Honour." These factions have takenproactive steps to address the border issues, recognising theurgency and importance of resolving them for the stability andsecurity of Armenia and the wider region.

Under parliamentary regulations, extraordinary sessions can beconvened upon the request of one-fourth of the deputies. Leveragingthis provision, the opposition parties have decided to convene thiscrucial gathering during the upcoming initial four-day sessionscheduled to commence on April 9. By doing so, they aim to catalysemeaningful discussions and deliberations on border-relatedmatters.

To ensure comprehensive and informed discussions, the oppositionhas planned to invite Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan andForeign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan as the main speakers. Theirexpertise and insights will be invaluable in shedding light on thecomplexities of border delimitation and demarcation and charting apath forward for Armenia at this critical juncture.

Overall, the convening of this extraordinary session underscoresthe significance of addressing border issues for Armenia's nationalsecurity and regional stability. It reflects the commitment of theopposition factions to actively engage in shaping Armenia's futuretrajectory in the aftermath of the Garabagh conflict.