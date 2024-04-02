Iran's Parliament Threatens Azerbaijan: Israel's Embassy In Baku Should Be Targeted

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

A few days ago, one of the scandalous opinions expressed duringthe discussion on the issue of Israel in the Iranian Parliamentcaptured the media headlines.

Azernews reports, with reference to Iraniansources, that after the Israeli air attack on the Iranian consulatein Damascus, a threat was voiced against Azerbaijan in the Iranianparliament.

One of these hypocritical speeches came from Jalal RashidiKuchi, a radical member of the Iranian parliament, who made a postabout this on his X account.

"Procrastination, patience, and delay in giving a decisive andsimilar response to the military attack of the "Zionists" onIranian territory under any title is equivalent to a heavy blow tothe reputation and honour of the great name of Iran.







My proposal is to openly and directly target the diplomaticrepresentation of the "Zionists" in one of the diplomatic centresof the regional countries, preferably in Azerbaijan."

It should be recalled that diplomatic relations between Iran andAzerbaijan have been unilaterally suspended since January 2023,that is, after the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy inTehran. Although the Azerbaijani embassy was recalled after theincident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran repeatedlyappealed to Azerbaijan to restore diplomatic relations.

In addition, the government of Iran had expressed its personalopinion on the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel earlier, butthe leadership of Azerbaijan diplomatically responded to the otherside that the relations between the two independent states do notconcern the third party.

However, it seems that Iran cannot draw conclusions from this,and with such an inadequate approach in the parliamentary debate,they create conditions for straining relations with Azerbaijanagain.