Tragic Incident: Child Allegedly Shoots Mother In Charsadda, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in the Turangzai area of Charsadda district, an eight-year-old child is alleged to have accidentally shot and killed his mother while celebrating his passing in the examination. The police have registered a murder case against the child based on the father's complaint.

According to Umarzai police, the incident occurred on Saturday when the eight-year-old boy, named Waleed, who had recently passed his third-grade examination from a school near his home, reportedly gained access to a pistol and began firing, resulting in his mother's fatal injury.

The child's father, Amir Khan, stated to the media that upon returning home, his son found a pistol and, while handling it, accidentally fired the weapon, causing serious harm to his wife. Despite efforts to intervene, the tragic incident unfolded, leading to the mother's demise after she was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

Local sources, however, suggest that the father may have been involved in celebratory firing, leading to the child's access to the loaded pistol, ultimately resulting in the fatal shooting of his mother.

The practice of aerial firing has become distressingly common in the Charsadda district during weddings and other celebratory events, resulting in numerous casualties over time. While the police lack comprehensive data on such incidents, they have registered a case against the child under section 337H, categorizing it as an accident.

Bismillah Jan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Umarzai police station, informed TNN that the child and his father will be summoned for questioning and presented in court. While investigations are ongoing to determine accountability, the SHO noted that due to the child's young age, any potential charges may be bailable.

While the police are committed to taking strict measures against aerial firing, Bismillah emphasized that addressing such issues requires collective efforts from local leaders and the community to discourage the practice effectively.