Deaths Of Israeli Occupation's Attack On Relief Team Climb To 7

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 2 (KUNA) -- The death toll of the Israeli occupation's attack on a vehicle of a foreign relief organization in Deir Al-Balah climbed to seven, the local health authorities said on Tuesday.

Two of the injured passed away, they said in a press release. One of them had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Shuhadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Among the deaths was the Palestinian driver Seif Abu Taha. Meanwhile, the local authorities said that the six deceased were from Australia, Poland, Britain and the US.

The relief team were members of the of the US-based Charity, World Central Kitchen. (end)

