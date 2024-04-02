Iran Will Retaliate For Attack On Damascus Consulate -- President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 2 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday warned the occupation Israeli entity that Tehran would retaliate for its attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus.
"This crime will not pass without punishment," Rasisi said in a statement published by the Iranian presidency on its electronic website. "Let the Israeli usurping entity know that it will never attain its evil goals by inhuman practices and resorting to blind assassinations," he said.
The Israeli occupation has once again committed a terrorist crime by resorting to assassinations and breaching international norms after suffering recurring defeats at the hands of the resistance front, he said.
Syria declared on Monday that a number of people including senior officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli missile attack on the Iranian consulate building in Mazze district in Damascus. (end)
