Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 2 (KUNA) -- Japan will resume funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced on Tuesday. According to Kamikawa, the Japanese government will provide about USD 35 million to the UN agency as soon as preparations have been ready.

Japan suspended its funding to the UNRWA in January due to the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff in Hamas's attack on Israel in October.

"The humanitarian situation in Palestine is becoming increasingly serious and requires immediate attention. It is the responsibility of our country, which also serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to respond to this crisis.

Moreover, the involvement of the UNRWA is indeed indispensable in this humanitarian support," Kamikawa told reporters.

"The UNRWA is advancing governance improvement measures and initiated new efforts to manage the risks of our country's funds. In response to this, Japan will lift the temporary suspension of funding to the UNRWA and will continue to provide assistance while confirming the appropriateness of our funds," she added. The minister also emphasized that Japan will verify its funded projects and receive regular reports.

Last week, Kamikawa held talks with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo, in which they agreed to advance final coordination about necessary efforts to resume Japan's contribution. (end)

mk











MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108047445