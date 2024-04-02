Indian antagonism claims ‘tax terrorism’ before 2024 election

(MENAFN) Amidst the political landscape gearing up for the upcoming general elections in India, the Indian National Congress, the country's primary opposition party, has leveled accusations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress alleges that the BJP is employing tactics of "tax terrorism" by issuing a hefty tax notice of 18 billion rupees ($218 million) to the opposition party.



Senior Congress member Jairam Ramesh denounced the tax notice as an attempt to financially cripple the party, labeling it as "tax terrorism" during a press conference held in the Indian capital. Additionally, de-facto Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the freezing of the party's accounts, which impedes its ability to carry out election campaigning.



Gandhi vowed to take legal action against those he accuses of "destroying democracy" and announced plans to challenge the tax demand in court.



The issuance of the tax notice, served shortly after the Delhi High Court's rejection of the Congress' pleas against reassessment proceedings by the tax department, has sparked further controversy. The notice, covering the financial years 2017-18 and 2020-21 and accompanied by penalties and interest, has been met with strong resistance from the Congress.



This development comes in the wake of previous allegations made by the Congress regarding income tax authorities imposing a 2.1-billion-rupee (USD25 million) notice pertaining to the 2017-18 financial year. The Congress Party treasurer, Ajay Maken, previously condemned this move as an "assault on Indian democracy."



As political tensions escalate and the electoral landscape intensifies, the accusations of financial suppression by the ruling party against the opposition add a new dimension to the unfolding narrative of India's democratic process.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108047439