Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Drives Regional Empowerment With China's Inclusive Entrepreneurial Powerhouses

SHANGHAI, CHINA -Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2024 - Hailed as the Oscars of Asian entrepreneurship awards, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) recently wrapped up its China Chapter in Shanghai. The highly anticipated APEA 2024 illuminates China's thriving and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, capturing the essence of innovation and inclusivity.

Organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is entering its 17th year and has expanded to 16 countries and markets across Asia. It has honored over 2,000 entrepreneurs and enterprises, serving as one of the region's largest recognition platforms for outstanding leaders and businesses across various fields.

Under the theme 'Empowering Asia Through Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystems', the prestigious awards ceremony paid homage to China's dynamic entrepreneurs, honoring their profound impact on regional growth and inclusivity. In the face of economic challenges and global shifts, the APEA emerges as a symbol of resilience and excellence. It underscores the pivotal role played by the country's entrepreneurial leaders in nurturing inclusive ecosystems that propel sustainable development and uplift communities across the region.

The award recipients were meticulously chosen from a pool of over 100 nominees, following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished panel of judges spanning four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence. The Awards' past winners include exemplary leaders comprising China's Hui Wing Mao of Shimao Group, Taiwan's Douglas Tong Hsu of Far Eastern Group, Hong Kong's Francis Lui of Galaxy Entertainment Group, TTC Vietnam's Dang Van Thanh, Thailand's Somphote Ahunai of Energy Absolute, Cuckoo Malaysia's Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia's Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Corporation and Mochtar Riady of Lippo Group, India's Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, and the Philippines' Dennis Anthony Uy of Converge ICT.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, stated, 'Inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystems are essential catalysts for driving sustainable economic growth and fostering social development across Asia. By empowering entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and communities, we unlock untapped potential, drive innovation, and create opportunities for all. The APEA 2024 China Chapter celebrates the achievements of visionary leaders and enterprises who embody the spirit of inclusive entrepreneurship, inspiring others to follow suit and contribute to building a more equitable and prosperous future.'

This year's notable awardees, including Townray Holdings Limited, Eagle Renewable Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Link Asset Management Limited, SBA Stone Forest; epitomize dedication, innovation, and leadership. Their pioneering efforts in corporate excellence, sustainability, and societal impact have redefined success for businesses, inspiring others to champion positive change. Their achievements showcase the transformative power of entrepreneurship, reinforcing APEA's commitment to driving regional progress.

Apart from the APEA, the leading regional NGO also hosts globally renowned annual programs including the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA), International Innovation Awards (IIA), and international summits comprising the Asia Economic Forum (AEF), International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit, and International Innovation Summit (IIS). These programs aim to honor outstanding business leaders and enterprises through awards and inspire their peers to follow suit. Concurrently, the programs provide an international platform for industry leaders across diverse industries to engage, share insights, and uncover new business prospects.

The APEA 2024 China Chapter is co-organized by Enterprise Accelerator Co. Ltd. and supported by SingCham Shanghai and the China Australia Chamber of CommerceSouth China. Acclime is the Official Verification Partner and Dailywire is the Media Partner.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 CHINA CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

KELVIN POOH

GROUP CEO

EAGLE RENEWABLE ENERGY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

TAN LEE LEE

HEAD OF CHINA

SBA STONE FOREST CORPORATE ADVISORY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

TUNG MING YIU

ACCOUNTING DIRECTOR

TOWN RAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

MANUFACTURING



FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

MOON AERO (SG) PTE LTD

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

SHOPLAZZA

TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT



INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

REAL ESTATE



CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

JENSCARE SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD.

HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY

LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

REAL ESTATE

OATLY SHANGHAI CO., LTD

CONSUMER GOODS

SBA STONE FOREST CORPORATE ADVISORY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.

PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES

SHENZHEN SHANGRI-LA HOTEL LIMITED

HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND FOOD SERVICES

Enterprise Asia

