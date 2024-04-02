Ukraine educates India on ties with Russia

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic maneuver aimed at garnering support for its stance in the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba asserted that India's relationship with Russia holds "no future." Kuleba made these remarks during his meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi, where he advocated for Kiev's proposed 'peace formula' despite Moscow's persistent rejection.



Ahead of the closed-door talks, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of understanding the regional dynamics, hinting at a comprehensive agenda prepared for discussions. He also acknowledged the growing momentum in bilateral relations between India and Ukraine.



Kuleba, in his post-meeting statement on social media, highlighted the focus on the 'Peace Formula' and discussed potential steps for its implementation. This formula, introduced by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, outlines non-negotiable demands including the return of all former Ukrainian territories, withdrawal of Russian troops without preconditions, and establishment of an international tribunal for Russian leaders.



Furthermore, Kuleba drew attention to India's historical ties with Russia, characterizing them as rooted in the Soviet legacy, which he deemed obsolete. In contrast, he expressed optimism about the future of Ukraine-India relations, suggesting that India's influence over Russia could potentially shape Moscow's behavior.



These remarks by Kuleba underscore Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to garner international support and leverage India's strategic position in influencing Russia's actions. As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's engagement with India signals a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at reshaping alliances and garnering backing for its stance against Russian aggression.

