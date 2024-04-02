(MENAFN) In a thought-provoking analysis, M.K. Bhadrakumar examines the aftermath of the tragic massacre at Moscow's Crocus City Hall and suggests a deeper geopolitical context at play.



Bhadrakumar highlights the timing of United States Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's retirement announcement, shortly after her visit to Kiev, where she made bold statements about Ukraine's strengthening defenses and potential surprises for Vladimir Putin on the battlefield.



The retirement of Nuland, known for her hawkish stance, coincided with the issuance of a warning by the American embassy in Moscow about imminent extremist threats targeting large gatherings in the city, including concerts. This advisory, issued just days before the attack, raises questions about the source and credibility of the information possessed by Washington.

Furthermore, Bhadrakumar underscores the swift denial by the United States State Department of any Ukrainian involvement in the Moscow massacre, issued within hours of the tragic incident. This prompt response raises suspicions about the level of foreknowledge and involvement of Western powers in the events leading up to the attack.



The article delves into the implications of these developments, suggesting that the West may have inadvertently created a "Frankenstein monster" on its own doorstep through its geopolitical maneuvering and support for certain actors in the region. The Moscow massacre serves as a grim reminder of the complexities and risks inherent in international relations, particularly in conflict-prone regions like Eastern Europe.



Overall, Bhadrakumar's analysis sheds light on the potential geopolitical motivations and consequences surrounding the tragic events in Moscow, prompting further scrutiny and debate about the role of Western powers in the region's dynamics.

