Modi cautions Bill Gates regarding hazards of AI

(MENAFN) During a recent discussion in New Delhi, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commended India for its embrace of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), stating that the country is at the forefront of innovation. Video footage of the conversation, released by the prime minister's office, captured Gates discussing various technological advancements and their potential impact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Gates highlighted India's commitment to ensuring that technology benefits everyone, emphasizing the country's focus on democratizing access to technology. In response, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of preventing a digital divide and ensuring that rural communities have access to technology for education, healthcare, and government services.



With over 820 million active internet users in India, including a significant portion from rural areas, the country's efforts to bridge the digital gap are notable. Modi underscored the government's initiatives to distribute technology equitably, thereby preventing monopolies and ensuring that technology remains accessible to all segments of society.



The dialogue between Modi and Gates also delved into the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, with the prime minister acknowledging its significance while cautioning against its misuse. Modi emphasized the need for comprehensive training for AI systems, warning against viewing AI as a "magic tool" that could lead to complacency or laziness.



As India continues to make strides in technological innovation and AI development, the conversation between Modi and Gates highlights the importance of responsible deployment and ethical considerations in harnessing the potential of emerging technologies for societal benefit.

