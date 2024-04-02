Russia Considers Removing Taliban From Terrorist List: MFA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) T he Russian Foreign Ministry is currently reviewing the removal of the Taliban regime from the list of“terrorist” organizations, according to recent statements to the country's state news agency.

As reported by TASS news agency, on Monday, April 1st, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other Russian governmental bodies are collaborating to remove the“Taliban Movement” from the list of terrorist organizations.

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has added that the country's top political leadership will make the final decision.

The de facto administration has maintained good relations with Russia; their representatives have been present in Moscow, and interim government officials have consistently been invited to relevant Afghanistan-related meetings.

Meanwhile, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's Special Representative for Afghanistan, has informed the TASS news agency that“Moscow is a regular collaborator in combating terrorism.”

Following the deadly attack on a concert hall in Moscow, concerns over terrorism have intensified. The incident underscores the global challenge posed by extremist groups and the imperative for concerted international efforts to counter them.

Moreover, the rise of ISIS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province) in the region has further exacerbated security concerns. There are allegations that this group operates actively in Afghanistan, adding to the complexity of the security landscape and necessitating comprehensive strategies to address the threat of terrorism effectively.

