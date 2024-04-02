UNAMA: Over 40,000 Afghan Victims Of Explosive Mines In Three Decades

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Deputy Assistance Mission in Afghanistan stated that over the past 35 years, including children and women, 44,000 civilians in Afghanistan have been victims of mine explosions and explosive materials.

UNAMA, on Monday, April 1st, on the eve of the International Day of Mine Awareness, released a video on the social media platform X, stating that more than three thousand square kilometres of land have been cleared of mines.

According to the report of this organization, in 2022, approximately 700 children were killed or injured, as documented by UNICEF, indicating that at least two children are victimized per day.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), more than 19 million square meters have been cleared across Afghanistan, and about 1,284 square kilometres of land in Afghanistan have been identified and require clearance.

Over the past four decades of conflict in Afghanistan, landmines and unexploded ordnance have remained a constant threat to civilians. The legacy of prolonged conflict has resulted in the widespread scattering of these deadly remnants across the country, leading to tragic loss of life and severe injuries, particularly among vulnerable groups like children and women.

Despite ongoing efforts to clear mines and explosive remnants of war, the danger persists, claiming lives daily and impeding both development and the return of displaced populations. The presence of landmines not only poses immediate risks to lives but also presents long-term obstacles to humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, highlighting the urgent need for sustained action to address this critical issue and safeguard the well-being of Afghan communities.

