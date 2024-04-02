UNAMA Deputy: Afghan Migrant Expulsion By Neighbors Violates International Migration Laws

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Special Representative of the United Nations in Afghanistan says that the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants by neighbouring countries is against international migration laws.

The Office of the Affairs of Taliban administration announced on Monday that Indrika Ratwatte, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations for Afghanistan, raised this issue in a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister.

According to the newsletter, this meeting took place yesterday, and the two sides discussed various issues, including the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants, the distribution of humanitarian aid, and some other matters.

The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations stated that humanitarian assistance from the international community to the people of Afghanistan will continue and asked the officials of the Taliban to cooperate in delivering this assistance to deserving Afghan citizens.

The newsletter states he still“welcomes overall security and the prevention of smuggling, trafficking, trade, and use of drugs, and the eradication of administrative corruption.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam Hanafi appreciated the international community's humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

He still considers the process of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries to be against all norms.

This comes as, over the past year, the process of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan and Iran, has intensified, with hundreds of thousands of migrants returning to Afghanistan forcibly and voluntarily from these two countries.

In addition, Pakistan intends to proceed with the second phase of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from its provinces in the near future.

