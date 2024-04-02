How Is The Clean Label Food Trend Changing The Food Ingredient Industry?

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global Clean Label Foods Market Overview

Today, consumers are placing more and more importance on what is in their food. It is, therefore, imperative to make the right product labeling and ingredient choices. Consumers demand clean label on the product packaging to know what exactly they are going to consume and at what level. Consumers globally are much aware of long term side effects of synthetic additives such as colors, flavors, and preservatives in the food products. Hence, the demand from the consumers is increasing for clean label products, which show what they are buying.

Growing Health and Fitness Trends among Consumers Drives the Clean Label Foods Market Growth

Globally, the growing health and fitness trend among consumers is expected to increase the demand for the clean label foods market. Health and fitness enthusiast people demand healthy products, and they are much aware of what they are going to consume. Hence, increasing health and fitness trend globally is expected to accelerate market growth in the near future. However, the COVID-19 has impacted the food processing industries, and due to the disruption in the supply chain, the shortage of clean label food products may be witnessed in the coming years.



Key Players

Prominent international players operating in the global clean label foods market are:



Ingredion, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont De Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Brisan

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Corbion N.V.

Groupe Limagrain

Beneo

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd



Clean Label Foods Market Segmentation

The global clean label foods market is broadly segmented into 4 major segments i.e., by product type, by ingredients, by distribution channel, and by region.

By Product Type



Baked Products

Prepared Foods/Ready Meals & Processed Foods

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Cereals & Snacks

Others



By Ingredient



Natural Flavours

Natural Colours

Starch and Sweeteners

Flours, Malt

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Natural Preservatives

Oils & Shortenings

Emulsifiers

Cereal Ingredients

Others



By Distribution Channel



Store-based Retail



Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others





Online Retail



By Region

North America



S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Europe



Central and South America, and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Central, South America, and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa





