How Is The Clean Label Food Trend Changing The Food Ingredient Industry?

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global Clean Label Foods Market Overview
Today, consumers are placing more and more importance on what is in their food. It is, therefore, imperative to make the right product labeling and ingredient choices. Consumers demand clean label on the product packaging to know what exactly they are going to consume and at what level. Consumers globally are much aware of long term side effects of synthetic additives such as colors, flavors, and preservatives in the food products. Hence, the demand from the consumers is increasing for clean label products, which show what they are buying.
Growing Health and Fitness Trends among Consumers Drives the Clean Label Foods Market Growth
Globally, the growing health and fitness trend among consumers is expected to increase the demand for the clean label foods market. Health and fitness enthusiast people demand healthy products, and they are much aware of what they are going to consume. Hence, increasing health and fitness trend globally is expected to accelerate market growth in the near future. However, the COVID-19 has impacted the food processing industries, and due to the disruption in the supply chain, the shortage of clean label food products may be witnessed in the coming years.
Key Players
Prominent international players operating in the global clean label foods market are:
Ingredion, Inc.
Kerry Group PLC
Cargill Incorporated
Archer Daniels Midland Company
DuPont De Nemours and Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Tate & Lyle PLC
Brisan
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Corbion N.V.
Groupe Limagrain
Beneo
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd
Clean Label Foods Market Segmentation
The global clean label foods market is broadly segmented into 4 major segments i.e., by product type, by ingredients, by distribution channel, and by region.
By Product Type
Baked Products
Prepared Foods/Ready Meals & Processed Foods
Beverages
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Cereals & Snacks
Others
By Ingredient
Natural Flavours
Natural Colours
Starch and Sweeteners
Flours, Malt
Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
Natural Preservatives
Oils & Shortenings
Emulsifiers
Cereal Ingredients
Others
By Distribution Channel
Store-based Retail
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Online Retail
By Region
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
K.
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Europe
Central and South America, and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Central, South America, and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
