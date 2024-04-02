India condemns Washington over comments on Modi critic`s detention

(MENAFN) India has expressed strong objection to comments made by the United States State Department regarding the arrest of prominent opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal, Acting Chief Minister of Delhi. In response to the American statement, New Delhi summoned a top United States diplomat to convey its displeasure and emphasized the importance of respecting its sovereignty and internal affairs.



The United States State Department spokesperson had remarked on Tuesday that Washington was closely monitoring Kejriwal's arrest on corruption charges and urged for a fair, transparent, and timely legal process. In response, India summoned the United States Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Gloria Berbena, to discuss the matter, with the meeting lasting approximately 40 minutes.



Following the meeting, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly objecting to the remarks made by the United States State Department spokesperson. It emphasized the expectation for states to be respectful of each other's sovereignty and internal affairs, especially among fellow democracies, to avoid setting unhealthy precedents.



The statement reiterated India's commitment to an independent judiciary and asserted that casting aspersions on the country's legal processes is unwarranted. It emphasized the importance of maintaining trust in India's legal system, which is dedicated to delivering objective and timely outcomes.



This diplomatic exchange highlights the tensions between India and the United States over the handling of Kejriwal's arrest and underscores India's insistence on maintaining sovereignty and autonomy in its domestic affairs.

