Israeli airstrike kills 5 NGO employees in central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Several employees of the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) tragically lost their lives on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike while traveling in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run government media office.



The victims comprised four foreign aid workers and one Palestinian, as stated by the media office in a press release. Their mission at the time was to inspect the seaport in preparation for receiving a new shipment of humanitarian aid, underscoring their commitment to serving the needs of the local population.



The media office emphasized that these individuals played a crucial role in receiving ships carrying humanitarian assistance destined for the Gaza Strip. Their dedication and service to the community were invaluable, and their loss is deeply felt by all who knew them.



In response to the incident, the Israeli army issued a separate press statement declaring that it is undertaking a comprehensive review to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. This investigation underscores the importance of understanding what led to the loss of life and ensuring accountability where necessary.



WCK, known for its tireless efforts in disaster relief, is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that is committed to providing meals in the aftermath of natural disasters. Its workers are actively involved in distributing humanitarian aid to Gaza residents who are grappling with severe food shortages, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to alleviating suffering in times of crisis.

