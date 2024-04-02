New Zealand's red meat exporter reveals annual results amid challenging market conditions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, New Zealand's leading red meat exporter, Silver Fern Farms, unveiled its 2023 annual results, reflecting a challenging year marked by adverse market conditions that affected the entire supply chain.



"Depressed consumer confidence across our key markets has put pressure on our customers, the Operating Company, and ultimately, returns for our farmer suppliers," stated Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Chair Rob Hewett. Hewett further noted that one-off events, such as Cyclone Gabrielle, had caused damage and disruptions at processing sites for several weeks throughout the year.



Following several years of robust performance and record returns to shareholders, the inability to distribute dividends is disappointing. However, Hewett expressed confidence in the Operating Company's resilience and its capacity to rebound once market conditions improve.



According to the annual results, Silver Fern Farms Limited recorded a loss after tax of 24.4 million NZ dollars (equivalent to 14.53 million U.S. dollars), with revenue decreasing by 497 million NZ dollars compared to the previous year, totaling 2.78 billion NZ dollars. Similarly, Silver Fern Farms Co-operative reported a loss after tax of 10.7 million NZ dollars.



Chief Executive of Silver Fern Farms Limited, Dan Boulton, highlighted the persisting challenges posed by unfavorable market conditions throughout the previous year, a trend expected to extend well into the current year. Despite these difficulties, the company remains committed to navigating the market landscape and ensuring resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.



"Weakened market sentiment has been compounded by increased supply dynamics out of the likes of Australia and South America," Boulton declared, further mentioning that this has contributed to an increase in the volume of inventory already present in the market, which was already at elevated levels. Consequently, this has intensified the downward pressure on pricing.

