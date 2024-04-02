Tunisian leader dismisses education minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tunisian Leader Kais Saied made a significant announcement by terminating the duties of Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, who held the position of Tunisian Minister of Education. The presidency issued a statement regarding this decision, although it refrained from providing explicit reasons for Boughdiri's dismissal, leaving room for speculation and conjecture among the public.



In response to this vacancy, Leader Saied promptly appointed Salwa Abbassi, a seasoned education professional who previously served as the general inspector of secondary education, as the new Minister of Education. Abbassi's appointment signals a strategic move by the government to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the educational sector.



Boughdiri's tenure as Minister of Education commenced on January 30 of the previous year, during the tenure of Najla Bouden Romdhane as Premier. However, Romdhane was later removed from her post on August 1, 2023, amid political turbulence in the country. The timing of Boughdiri's dismissal within the broader context of political changes in Tunisia raises questions about potential underlying factors influencing Saied's decision.



This latest dismissal adds to a series of ministerial shake-ups orchestrated by Leader Saied in recent months. Prior to Boughdiri's termination, Saied had already ordered the dismissal of several other ministers, including those overseeing the transport and culture portfolios. These successive dismissals indicate a concerted effort by the Leader to assert his authority and implement changes within the Tunisian government structure.

