Australian premier demands full accountability after aid worker's death in Gaza

(MENAFN) Australian Premier Anthony Albanese has called for complete accountability following the tragic death of an Australian citizen who was killed while engaged in aid delivery in Gaza.



Albanese confirmed reports on Tuesday regarding the death of Zomi Frankcom, an Australian national who was working for the aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza. According to Albanese, Frankcom was killed by an airstrike in Gaza on Monday local time.



During a press conference, Albanese expressed profound dismay over Frankcom's death, describing it as entirely unacceptable. He emphasized that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has already initiated efforts to seek clarification on the circumstances surrounding Frankcom's death.



Albanese stated that DFAT has requested a meeting with the Israeli ambassador to address the incident.



The demand for a meeting with the Israeli ambassador signals the government's commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Frankcom's death.



"This is just completely unacceptable, Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers," he stated.



"This is a tragedy that should never have occurred." Albanese on Tuesday extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Zomi Frankcom, expressing genuine sympathy for their loss.

