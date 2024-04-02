Car bomb claims life of Moscow-appointed official in eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN) In the eastern Lugansk region of Ukraine, which is under Russian control, a car bomb incident resulted in the death of a government official appointed by Moscow on Monday, as confirmed by local authorities.
According to the local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee, responsible for investigating major crimes, the deputy head of a state-run administrative agency lost his life when "an unidentified device detonated in a car" on Monday afternoon.
This incident adds to a series of attacks targeting officials appointed by Moscow in eastern Ukraine, believed to be orchestrated by Kyiv or pro-Kyiv forces since the onset of Russia's military offensive in February 2022.
The Investigative Committee shared a photograph depicting a light-colored SUV with its windows and doors blown out, and debris scattered across the street in Starobilsk, a town located in Lugansk.
"The circumstances of the incident and the people involved in the commission of the crime are being established," it stated, further mentioning that a probe into a "terrorist act" had been opened.
Municipal head Vladimir Chernev identified the victim as Valery Chaika, an official serving in Lugansk.
"Our comrade is dead," he said in a post on Telegram, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly to the authorities.
